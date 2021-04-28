“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Cedar Key gathered at city hall to honor the man who was more than just a delivery driver to them; Kenneth Wayne Johnson is family.

“Dependable, smiling, rock-solid, good heart, big heart,” is how Sue Colson, a 30-year resident of Cedar Key and city commissioner describes Johnson.

Tuesday, April 27, was his last day as a UPS driver, and people in the town wanted to make it clear Johnson was a special part of their tight-knit community.

“He is family now. He has established himself if you work hard and take care of the people of Cedar Key, they will take care of you,” explained Colson.

Johnson felt the love. He thinks the late nights working on the island did not go unnoticed.

“You stay out here until 10 or 11 o’clock at night. A lot of these people see me out here this late and still making deliveries. It means a lot to them and means a lot to me that they are still keeping me busy,” said Johnson.

RELATED STORY: UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery

It’s not just the people he built relationships with but their furry friends as well. He always offered dog biscuits to his four-legged customers. Residents sent him off as an honorary citizen and with a Cedar Key classic, a clam basket as a token of their appreciation.

“He is always there. You never worry if he is going to show up, you never worry that there is not going to be the delivery. He has just been rock solid, and it is amazing that he has done that,” said Colson.

As residents of Cedar Key celebrate Wayne’s day, it is clear his impact on the community has extended far beyond dropping off the necessities to the residents of the small town island.

“I mean, when you are hearing that beep, beep, you are happy even if you are not getting a package because he is here in town. You just feel good,” explained Colson.

TRENDING STORY: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver saves child trapped underneath heavy package

Although Johnson will not be delivering any more packages to Cedar Key, this community will always be special to him.

“This whole place is just like family. They take care of you, you try to do your best do everything you can for them to, and it goes on and on. This group of people will be here for you all the time,” said Johnson.

Colson believes if there is ever a situation where the residents of the island need help they can always rely on Johnson to be there for them, even if he doesn’t have the big truck filled with packages.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.