High school baseball district tournaments: Santa Fe and Oak Hall advance

(WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders advanced to the finals of 4A-District 2 tournament play after shutting out Suwannee 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The action started in the bottom of the fourth inning when Raider John Rechsteiner delivered a RBI double to put Santa Fe on the board, 1-0. The Raiders scored another run in the inning on a sac fly to win over Suwannee 2-0.

Ryan Brown picked up the victory for the Raiders, tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts and allowing only three hits.

In 2A-District 2 play, Oak Hall advanced to the finals as well after winning against St. Francis, 6-5.

Oak Hall (11-5) built a lead early, accumulating a 5-0 run over St. Francis before the fifth inning.

However, St. Francis (6-15) started to make a come back in the top of the fifth when Trevor Spencer hammered the ball to left field for a two run double to put St. Francis down 5-2.

St. Francis had a chance in the top of the seventh to tie the game at six, but center fielder Ethan Szlachetka threw out the run at home plate to end the game.

