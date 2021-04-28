Advertisement

Man dies in Alachua County after being hit by pickup truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man died when he was hit by a pickup Tuesday night in a Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway patrol troopers, the crash happened just before 11 pm on SE CR-346 in Hawthorne.

The 23-year old driver of the truck was traveling southwest on the road when the 39-year old victim stepped into the roadway.

Alachua County firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

