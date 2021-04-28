Man dies in Alachua County after being hit by pickup truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida man died when he was hit by a pickup Tuesday night in a Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway patrol troopers, the crash happened just before 11 pm on SE CR-346 in Hawthorne.

The 23-year old driver of the truck was traveling southwest on the road when the 39-year old victim stepped into the roadway.

Alachua County firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

