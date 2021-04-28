Advertisement

NCFL camps prepare for summer as CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last year many summer camps were closed or reduced to very limited capacity due to the pandemic. Now a year later, there are more camp options as many are following the new CDC guidance.

That’s according to Kathy Stewart, the owner of Fun 4 Gator Kids, a family calendar directory website listing programs, camps and activities for kids in North Central Florida.

“So this year we don’t have as many camps happening as happened in 2019 but two to three times as many as last year. The camps that are taking place are still limiting enrollment, and having sanitization procedures and social distancing options and things like that,” said Stewart

In order to give kids the best summer possible, Sun Country Sports Center co-owner Jodi Hunt said the facility is doing everything possible to slow the spread.

NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids
NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids(wcjb)

“We’re limiting our numbers, we’re trying to space the children out to do physical distancing, we have a hard washing station outside of the facility, we’re still taking temperature checks and a lot of the activities we designed to be more COVID conscious,” said Hunt.

With increase in safety protocols, she said the center has already seen an increase in parents registering their kids.

“They were a little more hesitant last year when we didn’t have as much information and this year they’re a little bit more ready to try things and come back and hopefully we’ve proven to the community that we can do this safely and they trust us and they’re willing to come to camps this summer,” said Hunt.

RELATED STORY: Summer Camp registrations have already started in Marion County

From gymnastics, swimming and rock climbing to martial arts, dance and more, Sun Country Sports Center serves as a great option for kids this summer, but it just one of hundreds of programs with open registration.

NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids
NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids(wcjb)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Pictures of blocked sidewalks in downtown Gainesville has one city leader concerned about...
“Those fences are putting lives in danger”: Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Criminal justice reform bill sponsored by Keith Perry headed to Governors desk
Criminal justice reform bill sponsored by Keith Perry headed to Governors desk
GRU sign
Alachua County agrees to pay millions to GRU for public safety radio system
thomas "marty" smith
Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith