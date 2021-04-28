NCFL camps prepare for summer as CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last year many summer camps were closed or reduced to very limited capacity due to the pandemic. Now a year later, there are more camp options as many are following the new CDC guidance.

That’s according to Kathy Stewart, the owner of Fun 4 Gator Kids, a family calendar directory website listing programs, camps and activities for kids in North Central Florida.

“So this year we don’t have as many camps happening as happened in 2019 but two to three times as many as last year. The camps that are taking place are still limiting enrollment, and having sanitization procedures and social distancing options and things like that,” said Stewart

In order to give kids the best summer possible, Sun Country Sports Center co-owner Jodi Hunt said the facility is doing everything possible to slow the spread.

NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids (wcjb)

“We’re limiting our numbers, we’re trying to space the children out to do physical distancing, we have a hard washing station outside of the facility, we’re still taking temperature checks and a lot of the activities we designed to be more COVID conscious,” said Hunt.

With increase in safety protocols, she said the center has already seen an increase in parents registering their kids.

“They were a little more hesitant last year when we didn’t have as much information and this year they’re a little bit more ready to try things and come back and hopefully we’ve proven to the community that we can do this safely and they trust us and they’re willing to come to camps this summer,” said Hunt.

From gymnastics, swimming and rock climbing to martial arts, dance and more, Sun Country Sports Center serves as a great option for kids this summer, but it just one of hundreds of programs with open registration.

NCFL camps listed on Fun 4 Gator Kids (wcjb)

