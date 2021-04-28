Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A prominent competitive equestrian jumping rider from Ocala has been suspended by the sport’s international body for 10 years.

The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his horses using a handheld button, the rider can send electric shocks to the flanks of the horse which the organization considers animal abuse. Kocher also is fined 11 thousand dollars and must pay 82 hundred dollars in costs.

Over the years Kocher has won 38 jumping shows.

