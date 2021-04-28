Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is confirming multiple people are dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Clay Co.

The crash happened near Middleburg around 9 am on Wednesday, about 40 feet into a wooded area near Violet Way and Carter Spencer Rd.

WJXT in Jacksonville is reporting that three people are dead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are at the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

A quarter acre brush fire was started by the crash, but firefighters were able to put it out in roughly 20 minutes.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

