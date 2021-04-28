Advertisement

Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people

Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people
Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people(WJXT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is confirming multiple people are dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in a wooded area in Clay Co.

The crash happened near Middleburg around 9 am on Wednesday, about 40 feet into a wooded area near Violet Way and Carter Spencer Rd.

WJXT in Jacksonville is reporting that three people are dead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are at the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

Related story: 1 dead, 3 injured after a multi vehicle wreck in Levy County

A quarter acre brush fire was started by the crash, but firefighters were able to put it out in roughly 20 minutes.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dr. Tao Li put in his resignation as the school continues to investigate is completed into the...
University of Florida professor resigns as an investigation raised “significant concerns”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Pictures of blocked sidewalks in downtown Gainesville has one city leader concerned about...
“Those fences are putting lives in danger”: Blocked sidewalks raise concerns about pedestrian safety
Gov. Ron DeSantis praises restaurant workers during West Palm visit
Gov. DeSantis extends state emergency order
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.

Latest News

“I would’ve wanted to see her live her life”; residents give condolences for 13-year-old girl...
Fundraiser being held for 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Gainesville
NCFL camps prepare for summer as CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance
NCFL camps prepare for summer as CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Criminal justice reform bill sponsored by Keith Perry headed to Governors desk
Criminal justice reform bill sponsored by Keith Perry headed to Governors desk