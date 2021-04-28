“We’re all family here:” Gainesville restaurant fundraises for 13-year-old shooting victim

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Staff at David’s Real Pit BBQ sparked the idea to help raise funds for the family of Maliyah Godwin.

“Cause it’s the right thing to do, they need help,” said Brian Hood, an owner of the restaurant.

Thirteen-year-old Godwin was shot and killed at Majestic Oaks Apartments, so far the investigation has turned up very little. In less than a week’s time, owners of the restaurant decided to give half of their profits from both Gainesville locations to the family.

“We’re all family here,” added Hood. “David’s has been feeding generations of Gators.”

Godwin’s sister works at the BBQ spot and the idea came from co-workers to start a fund for the family. An idea the owner says is the right thing to do.

“The mom is a good friend of mine, single mom, she hustles, works two jobs trying to make things going and it’s just not easy. I’ve buried a child before and it’s not fun to do that. It’s not cheap and we hope she gets back to regular stuff really quickly. It’s a heartbreaking situation for sure.”

Unlike other fundraisers held at the restaurant in the past, half of all the profits from both locations were collected from a full day. Once word got out, so did the customers.

“And I saw this fundraiser, and my heart just went out to the family,” said Carla Lewis who found the fundraiser via Facebook. The social media platform quickly got word out about the fundraiser which brought regulars and newcomers to the restaurant. Lewis said the community-backed effort is a sign of what coming together can do.

“And pass this tragedy,” mentioned Lewis. “Let’s not wait until the next kid comes. Let’s get involved. Find out who you can attach [to], what work you can attach yourself to. Don’t have to recreate the wheel in these days because there’s a lot of work being done in our community. We need hot bodies and we need to build a capacity so that we can prevent things like this from happening.”

Between both locations, Hood expects at least $5,000 from the fundraiser will go to Godwin’s family.

