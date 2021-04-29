Alachua County Sheriff’s Office tries to vaccinate inmates during COVID-19 outbreak at the jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is trying to use vaccines to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the jail.

The jail is reporting 28 inmates are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Those inmates are being held in a separate part of the jail.

Wednesday, 67 inmates were given the vaccine. In total, 158 inmates have received at least one shot. However, nearly 400 inmates have said no to the vaccine.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail puts some inmates under quarantine

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.