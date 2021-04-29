Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office tries to vaccinate inmates during COVID-19 outbreak at the jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is trying to use vaccines to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the jail.

The jail is reporting 28 inmates are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Those inmates are being held in a separate part of the jail.

Wednesday, 67 inmates were given the vaccine. In total, 158 inmates have received at least one shot. However, nearly 400 inmates have said no to the vaccine.

