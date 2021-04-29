Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Bell ruined her dinner, but gained half a million dollars.

According to Florida Lottery Officials, 29-year-old Kristina Ritchey was cooking dinner when she realized she had a winning scratch off ticket.

Ritchey went to celebrate with her husband, left the food cooking on the stove and burned it.

The lost meal was well worth it to Ritchey, who said she can use the money to buy a home.

