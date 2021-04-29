Advertisement

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Bell ruined her dinner, but gained half a million dollars.

According to Florida Lottery Officials, 29-year-old Kristina Ritchey was cooking dinner when she realized she had a winning scratch off ticket.

Ritchey went to celebrate with her husband, left the food cooking on the stove and burned it.

The lost meal was well worth it to Ritchey, who said she can use the money to buy a home.

