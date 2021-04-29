Bobcats rally to beat Trojans to advance in 6A District Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz Bobcats overcame a 2-run deficit to knock off the Lincoln Trojans, 4-2, in Wednesday night’s Class 6A District 2 Tournament game.

Buchholz entered the contest on a mission for retribution, after losing 8-3 in the only meeting between the two teams on April 3.

The Trojans got on the board early with an rbi groundout in the top of the 1st to lead 1-0.

In the top of the 4th, Omar Aly hit a flare to left field that just fell in to bring home the second Lincoln run of the game to extend the Trojans lead, 2-0.

Over the course of the game, Buchholz batters had struck out eight times, while only recording three hits.

But in the bottom of the 6th, the Bobcats exploded for four runs.

Trailing 2-1, Jackson Greene stood in the box with the bases loaded and the opportunity the black and gold needed to get back in the game. He grounded back to the Trojans pitcher who fired to home for the force out, but the Lincoln catcher misfired on his throw to first and allowed Cole Smithers to score from second to tie the game, 2-2.

Later in the inning, with the go-ahead run standing on third, Jackson Peters ripped a ball passed the third baseman, which allowed Kyle Brewer and Greene to score to cap off the four-run rally.

The Bobcats would close out the game with a double play to survive and advance to the District Championship game Friday night.

