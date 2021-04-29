Advertisement

Buchholz football teammates sign with colleges

Duo helped Bobcats to an 8-2 record last fall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading the Buchholz football team to the Class 7A region semis last fall, Bobcats TJ Williams and Jesse Modican committed to college programs on Wednesday. Williams, a safety, signed with Catawba and Modican, a defensive tackle, will attend Albright.

Catawba, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, is a Division II school and the Indians compete in South Atlantic Conference. Williams is more than happy to carry out his goal of playing college football and sets his aspirations even higher.

“My whole life I dreamed about this,” said Williams. “Playing football, making it to the NFL, doing it for my family, and making sure we can live a better life.”

Albright is a Division III program in Reading, Pennsylvania that competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference. Modican is also undeterred by school size.

“I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity, it means a lot,” said Modican. “Very few guys are able to go and play college football.”

