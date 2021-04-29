Advertisement

Buchholz High School math team heading to national competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County school is adding another win to its record.

Buchholz High School’s math team won the state “Mu Alpha Theta” competition and are going to nationals.

Winning isn’t new for the team, this is their 14th state title.

However, this time, they won by the largest margin in the school’s history.

Related story: North Central Florida students win Florida Black History Month competitions

Gainesville and Eastside high schools also competed.

GHS came in 9th place and a student from Eastside won a first place award.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

