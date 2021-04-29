Buchholz High School math team heading to national competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County school is adding another win to its record.

Buchholz High School’s math team won the state “Mu Alpha Theta” competition and are going to nationals.

Winning isn’t new for the team, this is their 14th state title.

However, this time, they won by the largest margin in the school’s history.

Related story: North Central Florida students win Florida Black History Month competitions

Gainesville and Eastside high schools also competed.

GHS came in 9th place and a student from Eastside won a first place award.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.