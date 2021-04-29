Child Advocacy Center reports increase in child abuse cases during the pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month and as it comes to a close, the Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville hopes to bring awareness to the growing issue of child abuse and neglect.

The Child Advocacy Center coordinates investigations and interventions to ensure children are not re-victimized. The Center also provides play therapy and trauma symptom reduction services.

President and CEO Sherry Kitchens says during the pandemic they’re not only seeing more cases, but an increase in the severity of them.

“What we’ve really seen was there was a dip in reports when we first had the lock down in the pandemic and that was really concerning because that didn’t mean there was no child abuse, it meant nobody had their eyes on children, children weren’t visible in the community and the likelihood that they were being abused and nobody knew was increased,” said Kitchens.

In 2020 the center helped 1,895 abused children which was up by nearly a hundred from the year before. Of that group, 58 were victims of sex trafficking and 14 of child pornography.

“We actually during the pandemic had some children who reached out to their teachers through online means to get help and so that was really eye opening for us,” said Kitchens. “But to see children come in distraught and watch their growth over time, watch their confidence grow, their sense of self worth increase, that’s possible because they’re safe.”

Kitchens expressed the importance of speaking up, saying any citizen in the state of Florida who suspects a child is experiencing abuse or neglect has a responsibility by law to contact local law enforcement or the Florida Abuse Hotline.

“We really encourage the community to keep their eyes out because sometimes children are suffering and they don’t have a lifeline or anyone that has the ability or strength to help them at the time, so sometimes it really depends on the community,” Kitchens said.

The number for the Florida Abuse Hotline is 1-800-96-ABUSE.

