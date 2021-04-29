FLC Bank invests in farmers and business owners in the hemp industry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Capital Bank is investing in the hemp industry.

Bankers are working with farmers and business owners to grow Florida’s economy with the new industry of hemp and CBD.

The managing director of banking Stew Baker said the products made with hemp a many.

“They’re putting it in drinks they’re making textiles out of it. It’s a burgeoning industry to use hemp to make different things and as I said it’s very environmentally friendly, so that’s another big plus for it.”

The hemp industry and its ability to produce in the sunshine state is still mostly unknown.

