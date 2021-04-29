Advertisement

FLC Bank invests in farmers and business owners in the hemp industry

Bankers are working with farmers and business owners to grow Florida’s economy with the new...
Bankers are working with farmers and business owners to grow Florida’s economy with the new industry of hemp and CBD.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Capital Bank is investing in the hemp industry.

Bankers are working with farmers and business owners to grow Florida’s economy with the new industry of hemp and CBD.

The managing director of banking Stew Baker said the products made with hemp a many.

Related Story: The College of Central Florida earns license to cultivate industrial hemp

“They’re putting it in drinks they’re making textiles out of it. It’s a burgeoning industry to use hemp to make different things and as I said it’s very environmentally friendly, so that’s another big plus for it.”

The hemp industry and its ability to produce in the sunshine state is still mostly unknown.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his...
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
thomas "marty" smith
Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith
Cedar Key's beloved UPS driver retired from the job on Tuesday.
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver

Latest News

April is “Get yourself Tested” month to encourage people to get tested regularly.
Planned Parenthood to provide free STI testing
Researchers study manatees in Ocklawaha River
Researchers study manatees in Ocklawaha River
Gainesville RTS bus.
Gainesville RTS offers free fares for youths and seniors
People getting routine STI and HIV screenings have decreased due to the pandemic, but Planned...
Planned Parenthood is offering free STI and HIV testing in Gainesville