Gainesville RTS offers free fares for youths and seniors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With unanimous approval from Gainesville and Alachua County commissioners, certain people will be able to ride the bus at no cost.

“We can help improve people’s lives by doing the simple thing of letting them ride the bus without having to scrounge for change,” said Gainesville city commissioner, Harvey Ward. “Slowly but surely, we’ll get to a point where everybody gets to ride the bus for free.”

Starting small, people younger than 18 and older than 65 can ride the Regional Transit System starting Oct.1. Quarterly updates from staff will keep track of how many people ride RTS using the program. With the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, it’s a project Ward has fine-tuned for about two years.

“$230,000 to me is a lot of money, to any individual, it’s a lot of money. In the combined, city and county budgets it’s hard to find,” mentioned Ward. “But we were able to get that done, in a way that is, I believe is going to improve lives. It’ll increase ridership on the system and by increasing ridership, we may be able to apply for federal grants that we can’t apply for now.”

Between the city of Gainesville and Alachua County, the cost for the pilot program will be split evenly. A frequent rider at the University of Florida tells me the free fares will be a relief for those who need it the most.

“Gonna be able to help more people than just me, than just students,” said freshman Chantz Sawyers.

The pilot only lasts a year but as a daily rider of RTS, Sawyers said the program fills a need in the community.

“They’re able to get to their location, either get to work or get to pick up their children and anything that they need for free without hassle,” mentioned Sawyers. “So that means a lot knowing that our community is able to help people.”

RTS staff is tasked with creating a system to get those who qualify to use the program.

