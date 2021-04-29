Gator football coach Dan Mullen speaks out against controversial transgender athlete bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial bill banning transgender athletes from playing in women’s and girl’s sports is facing more controversy for a last-minute amendment.

Gator Football head coach Dan Mullen is speaking out against the legislation which will now delay student athlete compensation. Starting July 1, college athletes in the state were set to be allowed to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL. But the newly amended bill would push the change back a year.

Coach Mullen tweeted: “Florida needs to enact the NIL legislation in 2021 as was originally planned. We need to do what’s best for our students.”

The bill is now headed to Governor DeSantis’s desk.

