Gator football coach Dan Mullen speaks out against controversial transgender athlete bill

Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked
Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked(GatorVision)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial bill banning transgender athletes from playing in women’s and girl’s sports is facing more controversy for a last-minute amendment.

Gator Football head coach Dan Mullen is speaking out against the legislation which will now delay student athlete compensation. Starting July 1, college athletes in the state were set to be allowed to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL. But the newly amended bill would push the change back a year.

Coach Mullen tweeted: “Florida needs to enact the NIL legislation in 2021 as was originally planned. We need to do what’s best for our students.”

The bill is now headed to Governor DeSantis’s desk.

RELATED STORY: Advocates call on Governor DeSantis to veto trans athlete ban

