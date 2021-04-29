Advertisement

Gator lacrosse team finishes unbeaten at home with 17-2 rout of Liberty

Florida has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 51-12 margin
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Wed.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team ran its winning streak to 11 on Wednesday, demolishing Liberty, 17-2 to reach 14-2 on the season. The Gators scored six times in the first eight minutes, tallied 12 goals before the Flames could get on the board, and held the visitors scoreless for the game’s first 34 minutes.

Shannon Kavanagh led Florida with four goals, Brianna Harris struck three times, while Kassidy Bresnahan, Grace Haus and Danielle Pavinelli each tallied two. The two goals allowed were a season-best and marked the fewest surrendered by Florida since 2017. Florida has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 51-12 margin.

The Gators finish the regular season unbeaten at home, going 7-0, but they aren’t done at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Next week’s AAC tournament is in Gainesville. Florida will host Cincinnati in next Thursday’s conference semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

