Advertisement

North Central Florida students win Florida Black History Month competitions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three North Central Florida students won categories in the annual Florida Black History Month competitions sponsored by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Florida First Lady Casey Desantis announced Belleview High School student Valeria Alfonzo Molina won the high school section of the annual Black History Month essay competition. She wrote about James Weldon Johnson a Florida-born educator, poet, novelist, journalist, anthologist, diplomat, lyricist, lawyer, and civil rights activist.

In the elementary section of the essay contest, High Springs Community School 4th-grader Brynley Ashraf won. She wrote her essay about the school’s resource officer, Officer Adam Joy. In her essay titled “The ‘Joy’ of Our Community”, she explained the ways he serves the community, including programs like Meals on Wheels, No Son Left Behind, and a variety of giveaways and community events.

“I believe Officer Joy should be recognized for the amazing work,” wrote Brynley. “From mentoring kids, supporting families and helping senior citizens, there’s no limit to his kindness.”

Both essay winners received a four-year college scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

One of the two art contest winners was 2nd-grader Immanuel Howard at Metcalfe Elementary. He created a portrait of the school custodian James Henderson who worked at the school for 14 years.

“He keeps coming into our classroom and cleaning up, and making sure that the virus was out,” said Immanuel. “He looked like a superhero to me.”

portrait of James Henderson, Immanuel Howard
portrait of James Henderson, Immanuel Howard(ACPS)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his...
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses
thomas "marty" smith
Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith
Cedar Key's beloved UPS driver retired from the job on Tuesday.
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver
For unknown reasons near SE 11th place in Williston, he veered into the southbound lane. He...
1 dead, 3 injured after a multi vehicle wreck in Levy County
Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people
Plane crash in Clay County kills multiple people

Latest News

Alachua County Jail
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office tries to vaccinate inmates during COVID-19 outbreak at the jail
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
David's Real BBQ sign
“We’re all family here:” Gainesville restaurant fundraises for 13-year-old shooting victim