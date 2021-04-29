Planned Parenthood is offering free STI and HIV testing in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People getting routine STI and HIV screenings have decreased due to the pandemic, but Planned Parenthood has a solution providing free testing.

April is “Get yourself Tested” month to encourage people to get tested regularly.

Planned Parenthood is celebrating the month by providing free testing to patients.

According to a survey by the National Coalition of STI Directors, 80% of sexual health screening clinics have reduced hours or shut down due to the pandemic.

Samantha Cahen a nurse practitioner said it’s important to get tested even if you’re not showing any symptoms.

“There’s a lot of myths out there. People don’t like to get tested, but they say I have no symptoms, I’m clean. Just because you don’t have symptoms doesn’t mean you don’t have a sexually transmitted disease. 1 in 5 people carry an std.”

Planned Parenthood’s goal is to educate people about their health. Between 10am- 2pm free STI and HIV screening will be held at the Gainesville Health Center.

They are also offering covid relief funding and walk-ins are welcome.

