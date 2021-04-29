Advertisement

Police searching for missing elderly man from High Springs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Police Officers are trying to a find a man missing from High Springs.

According to officers, the family of 73-year-old Robert Mix have not seen him since Feb 5 and are concerned for his safety.

Mix was last seen at the High Springs Country Inn on US HWY 441.

Since then, there has been financial activity on his account in Atlanta.

