Researchers study manatees in Ocklawaha River

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Idling down the Silver River, Nicole Bartlett and I went in search of my favorite animal - manatees, but this trip isn’t for fun, it’s for science.

Bartlett is a researcher at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

She’s studying manatees in the Ocklawaha River.

“People have said for a long time that manatees don’t use he Ocklawaha River and several years ago we saw a post where there was a manatee that we actually recognized that was swimming in this river, actually in this spot, and when we started looking into it and investigating how many animals were using it we found out that there were a lot more that were using it than anybody had previously known,” Bartlett said.

Twice a month Bartlett and other researchers survey Marion County waters searching for the sea cows, but also tracking what’s going on in their habitat.

Senior Research Scientist, Monica Ross usually attends these trips if her schedule allows.

She was unable to meet us this time, so we spoke with her once we had both feet on land again.

“We started in 2015, going out in the water and trying to get some identification of animals doing photo IDs. Seeing which animals were there. It’s only a couple years worth of data but for when there’s never been any information for the area, that has been systemically done, it’s a wonderful thing,” Ross said.

Ross said they have photo identified 106 different manatees that have used the system.

So if you’re going to set sail on north central Florida’s rivers, these researchers ask that you be mindful.

“Their defense is to run, so if ones running, that means they’re defending themselves from you. If a manatee is trying to stay here during the winter time to stay warm and it’s an animal that really doesn’t like people, and people are following them around trying to get pictures, they’ll leave and they’ll go out into cold water and they might go to a place that’s less habitable for them,” Bartlett added.

This year, these researchers said they hope to expand the project, and tag some manatees to further track their movements and see where they go after winter.

