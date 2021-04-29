Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his...
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
thomas "marty" smith
Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith
Cedar Key's beloved UPS driver retired from the job on Tuesday.
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver

Latest News

During some last minute maneuvering Florida lawmakers revived, then passed legislation...
Advocates call on Governor DeSantis to veto trans athlete ban
RTS Bus Free Rides
Gainesville RTS offers free fares for youths and seniors
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals