21st Annual Mary Wise Golf Scramble raises money for PACE Center for Girls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s longtime volleyball coach turned to another sport today to help raise money for girls in need.

Golfers at the 21st Annual Mary Wise Golf Scramble teed off Friday morning to raise money for the PACE Center for Girls of Alachua County. PACE is a non-profit organization that serves middle- and- high school-aged girls that have experienced some form of trauma, and provides them with academics, counseling and social services.

“We have all these amazing golfers here and not only are they having a great time, they are saving lives by being here. Because, for most of our girls, when they come to PACE, their life is in crisis. They can either go one route, or they can come to PACE and we can intervene and support them the way they deserve to be supported,” said PACE Alachua’s Executive Director Natalya Bannister.

“Every year, there will always be girls in our community, at-risk girls who through no fault of their own, they need a step up. And that’s what this school does. It provides a step up. And I know how blessed I am to work with very, very fortunate girls. These are girls in our community who never had that opportunity, but PACE Alachua changes lives,” said Mary Wise, UF’s head volleyball coach.

Among the golfers out on the course Friday were TV20′s own Bill Quinlan.

PACE didn’t name a target amount but said they hoped to raise enough money through the event to be able to support at least 10 more girls.

