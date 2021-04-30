Cade Museum opens new exhibit inspired by children’s show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A children’s TV show is inspiring a new exhibit at the Cade Museum.

The traveling exhibit, “How People Make Things,” will open on May 22nd.

Like the factory tour segments in Mister Rodger’s Neighborhood, the exhibit demonstrates how commonly manufactured items are made.

Instead of being behind a screen, the exhibit is hands-on, allowing visitors to put together real items.

