Cade Museum opens new exhibit inspired by children’s show

A children’s TV show is inspiring a new exhibit at the Cade Museum.
A children's TV show is inspiring a new exhibit at the Cade Museum.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The traveling exhibit, "How People Make Things," will open on May 22nd.

The traveling exhibit, “How People Make Things,” will open on May 22nd.

Like the factory tour segments in Mister Rodger’s Neighborhood, the exhibit demonstrates how commonly manufactured items are made.

Instead of being behind a screen, the exhibit is hands-on, allowing visitors to put together real items.

