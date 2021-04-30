Advertisement

“Cocktails-to-go” bill headed to DeSantis’s desk

A bill sponsored by north-central Florida Senator Jennifer Bradley that makes permanent the...
A bill sponsored by north-central Florida Senator Jennifer Bradley that makes permanent the pandemic "alcohol-to-go" provision is headed to the Governor's office.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by north-central Florida Senator Jennifer Bradley that makes permanent the pandemic “alcohol-to-go” provision is headed to the Governor’s office.

The Governor first allowed restaurants to deliver and sell alcohol to-go in March 2020.

Alcohol may be delivered by restaurants as long as it is accompanied by a food order.

The final version of Bradley’s bill was approved by both chambers with only one vote against.

