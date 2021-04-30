Advertisement

Florida legislature amends bill to keep college athlete NIL implementation start date this year

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.(John Raoux | AP | AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Legislature reversed course following public pressure on a plan to push back college-athlete compensation rules.

The state senate added an amendment on Thursday to a bill about transgender athletes and charter schools.

That amendment would have delayed, by one year, to 2022, the start of allowing student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL.

University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen was one of many in college sports statewide, who voiced his opposition to the delay of the the ability of college athletes to benefit from their likeness.

A new amendment reversed that change, and now NIL commercialization is allowed, once again, starting on July 1.

