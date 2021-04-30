Florida legislature amends bill to keep college athlete NIL implementation start date this year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Legislature reversed course following public pressure on a plan to push back college-athlete compensation rules.

The state senate added an amendment on Thursday to a bill about transgender athletes and charter schools.

Related story: Gator football coach Dan Mullen speaks out against controversial transgender athlete bill

That amendment would have delayed, by one year, to 2022, the start of allowing student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, also known as NIL.

University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen was one of many in college sports statewide, who voiced his opposition to the delay of the the ability of college athletes to benefit from their likeness.

A new amendment reversed that change, and now NIL commercialization is allowed, once again, starting on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.