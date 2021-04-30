Gainesville town hall addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Health experts in north-central Florida answered questions about the Coronavirus vaccine during a town hall.

UF Health’s doctor Michael Lauzardo led the meeting and discussed the success the U.S. has had with the vaccine.

Lauzardo said COVID cases among the most vulnerable have decreased, as well as overall deaths and hospitalizations.

Alachua County Health Department director Paul Myers said 48% of eligible people in the county have received at least their first dose.

TRENDING STORY: “He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.