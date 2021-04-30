Gator tight end Kyle Pitts drafted 4th overall by NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WCJB) -The University of Florida’s Kyle Pitts was drafted 4th overall by the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Pitts is the highest tight end pick in the common drafter era dating back to 1967. He was the first non-quarterback to be selected this year.

Pitts, who last season became the second Gator ever to be honored with the John Mackey Award recognizing college football’s top tight end, hauled in 12 touchdowns in only eight games last fall. He totaled 43 receptions and 770 yards and became the first tight end since 1976 to crack the top ten of Heisman Trophy voting.

Because of his rapid ascension as a pass-catching talent and his 6-foot-6 frame, Pitts shot up the draft boards during and following the 2020 season. On Florida Pro Day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. His physical tools and competitive nature should serve him well in the modern-day NFL, which has emphasized the use of the tight end more than any other era in the game’s history.

