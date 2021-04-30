Advertisement

Gators receiver Kadarius Toney drafted 20th overall by New York Giants

Florida receiver had 10 receiving touchdowns in the 2020 season
Kadarius Toney carries the ball during Florida's game.
Kadarius Toney carries the ball during Florida's game.(AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After trading the 11th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, Thursday night, the New York Giants used the 20th pick they received from the Chicago Bears to bolster their offense by drafting dynamic, play-maker Kadarius Toney.

The 2020 season was the only year Toney started for Florida, but he exploded on to the scene as a do-it-all talent. He recorded 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 6′0 193lb Toney also rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Along with returning 11 kickoffs and seven punts - his lone punt return for a touchdown came against Kentucky.

At the Gators Pro Day, Toney continued turning heads by blitzing the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, along with registering a broad jump of 13′6.

Toney will join a veteran lead Giants roster which features free agent addition Kenny Golladay, and Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Dante Pettis.

Earlier in the draft, Toney’s teammate, Kyle Pitts was selected 4th overall by the Atlanta Falcons making Pitts and Toney the first Gators offensive players to be taken in the top 20 since Ike Hilliard No. 7 and Reidel Anthony No. 16 were taken in the 1996 NFL Draft.

