GPD announces overhaul of its smartphone app

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have announced a recent overhaul to their smartphone app.

GPD created the app several years ago to give the public a way to stay up to date on the police department and things going on in the community. Among the services the app provides is the ability to provide feedback, submit a tip, file a report, and have easy access to all of GPD’s social media accounts.

“We want to allow our community, our neighbors here in Gainesville, to have as much up-to-date information about GPD as they can,” said GPD PIO Graham Glover. “[We want to] remind the public that this app does exist. Just a one place to put on your smartphone for you to quickly and readily access all things GPD.”

The app is free and available on both Apple and Android devices.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Public Schools open Summer School to all students

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.