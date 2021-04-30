Advertisement

GPD announces overhaul of its smartphone app

By Josh Kimble
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police have announced a recent overhaul to their smartphone app.

GPD created the app several years ago to give the public a way to stay up to date on the police department and things going on in the community. Among the services the app provides is the ability to provide feedback, submit a tip, file a report, and have easy access to all of GPD’s social media accounts.

“We want to allow our community, our neighbors here in Gainesville, to have as much up-to-date information about GPD as they can,” said GPD PIO Graham Glover. “[We want to] remind the public that this app does exist. Just a one place to put on your smartphone for you to quickly and readily access all things GPD.”

The app is free and available on both Apple and Android devices.

