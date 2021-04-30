Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man staying in Gainesville was arrested for scamming tens of thousands of dollars from elderly people across the country.

Carlton Thomas was arrested at the Extended Stay America hotel on numerous charges.

According to deputies from North Carolina, someone called an 85-year-old woman saying her car was used to commit crimes.

Related story: NCFL jails reporting low COVID-19 vaccination numbers

She then sent 2$20,000 to Thomas’ hotel room in Gainesville.

Investigators tracked the packages and arrested Thomas.

He is also a suspect in similar scam investigations, and authorities believe he wasn’t working alone.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.