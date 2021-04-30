Advertisement

Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man staying in Gainesville was arrested for scamming tens of thousands of dollars from elderly people across the country.

Carlton Thomas was arrested at the Extended Stay America hotel on numerous charges.

According to deputies from North Carolina, someone called an 85-year-old woman saying her car was used to commit crimes.

She then sent 2$20,000 to Thomas’ hotel room in Gainesville.

Investigators tracked the packages and arrested Thomas.

He is also a suspect in similar scam investigations, and authorities believe he wasn’t working alone.

