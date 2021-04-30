Marion County Pets: Branch, Skittles, Mike

(WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “Adorable” “Adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Branch is a 1-year-old mixed breed looking for a place where he can be king of the castle. This curious and determined young guy needs someone who can keep up with his energy level.

Skittles is a year and a half old cat looking for a job as part of their working whiskers program. Homes, farms, or businesses in need of rodent control would be an ideal match.

And Mike is a 3-year-old with a great smile. Someone who’s looking for a big dog with the spirit of a puppy could give him the perfect home.

Today is the last day to get half-price adoptions as part of their ‘spring a shelter pet’ month. Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

