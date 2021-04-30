Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools offer Summer School to all students

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This year every school in Marion County has a summer school program to help students get back on track.

Marion County Public Schools are expanding their summer school programs to help combat a growing education gap during the school year.

Many students are falling behind on their schoolwork and their grades are dropping calling it the “COVID Slide.”

Kevin Christian the Marion County Public School’s public relations officer said learning has changed.

Related Story: One year later: How to tell if students are falling behind while distance learning during the pandemic

“Learning is not what it used to be the way students learn today is significantly different than the way they learned even 2 or 3 years ago. So we have to offer those opportunities for those students to come into a classroom and learn and make up those learning gaps if we want them to be a grade level.”

Normally summer school is invitation only, but this year any student can attend.

“Some of those programs range from credit recovery or algebra help at the high school level. To English, language arts, and reading and math comprehension at the elementary level. We run the whole gamut in terms of the programs that we’re offering,” said Christian.

Marion County Public Schools will also be offering free transportation and meals for all students who attend classes at their zoned school.

For more information on Summer school click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package...
Gainesville USPS location closing
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Florida legislators go home, for now
Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget
This year every school in Marion County has a summer school program to help students get back...
MCPS offer Summer school to every student
Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida legislature amends bill to keep college athlete NIL implementation start date this year