Marion County Public Schools offer Summer School to all students

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This year every school in Marion County has a summer school program to help students get back on track.

Marion County Public Schools are expanding their summer school programs to help combat a growing education gap during the school year.

Many students are falling behind on their schoolwork and their grades are dropping calling it the “COVID Slide.”

Kevin Christian the Marion County Public School’s public relations officer said learning has changed.

“Learning is not what it used to be the way students learn today is significantly different than the way they learned even 2 or 3 years ago. So we have to offer those opportunities for those students to come into a classroom and learn and make up those learning gaps if we want them to be a grade level.”

Normally summer school is invitation only, but this year any student can attend.

“Some of those programs range from credit recovery or algebra help at the high school level. To English, language arts, and reading and math comprehension at the elementary level. We run the whole gamut in terms of the programs that we’re offering,” said Christian.

Marion County Public Schools will also be offering free transportation and meals for all students who attend classes at their zoned school.

