Marion County schools use COVID relief money to expand summer school

Marion County Schools is expanding summer school to the largest level in 15 years.
Marion County Schools is expanding summer school to the largest level in 15 years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - School won’t be getting out for many students in Marion County this summer. The school district is expanding summer school to the largest level in the last 15 years.

Thanks to $5.8M in federal COVID relief money, thousands of students will attend summer school for free.

More than 16,000 staff members will help students coping with problems brought on by the pandemic.

Parents can register their child for summer school by using their Family Access accounts. Students can also register via their Student Skyward Access account. 

Those using free transportation must register by May 7 using either method above.

Parents can also contact their child’s school for detailed information and registration.

