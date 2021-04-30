NCFL jails reporting low COVID-19 vaccination numbers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just over three weeks ago, the Alachua County Jail began vaccinating their inmate population. Since then, only 83 of the 729 inmates at the jail have gotten at least one dose.

This comes as 23 COVID-19 positive inmates are currently being isolated.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Art Forgey said every single inmate has been offered the shot with 21 more expected to go into arms Friday. He said inmates simply not wanting the shot is a trend the jails healthcare provider, Corizon, is seeing across the country.

“Out of 20 jails that they serve in, they said that what they’re seeing is a rate of 30% of inmates wanting to get the shot and the other do not, and no reason being given for why they are declining it,” said Forgey.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting low numbers with about 1 in 5 receiving a shot. Of the 1,626 inmates in the jail, only 327 have been vaccinated.

Both jails report they have access to more doses should an inmate want one.

“You can look at the numbers and they change everyday with people coming in and leaving but we will continue to work with Corizon and as people are coming into the jail trying to offer that vaccine to them, if they haven’t already had it and if we have vaccine available,” said Forgey.

Before receiving the vaccine, inmates are provided with fact sheets and consent forms.

