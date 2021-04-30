P.K. Yonge’s Grace Cox signs to play basketball at Birmingham Southern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It wasn’t easy for an athlete to be recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but P.K. Yonge basketball player Grace Cox accomplished her goal on Thursday, signing a letter of intent with Birmingham Southern.

Cox was part of a state semifinal team as a sophomore with the Blue Wave, but her pandemic-impacted senior year was limited to just nine games. Most of her recruitment was based off her junior season, and that makes her grateful for the opportunity to play in college.

“I’m excited to travel and see other places,” said Cox, a lifer at P.K. Yonge school. “I think it’s going to be a new home for me. I’m truly honored and just excited.”

Birmingham Southern finished this past season 5-21 overall and competed in the Division III Southern Athletic Association.

