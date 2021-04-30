Advertisement

Top-ranked Union County drops baseball district title game

Three-run homer in fourth inning proves costly
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Fightin’ Tigers of Union County fought but fell in Thursday’s Class 1A-District 6 title game, losing to Hamilton County, 6-2. Union County, Florida’s top-ranked 1A team according to Maxpreps, drops to 20-4 overall and will start the region playoffs on the road.

The Fightin’ Tigers held a 1-0 lead through three innings but lost their advantage on Temo Paul’s three-run homer in the top of the fourth. The Trojans added three insurance runs in the seventh to hang on.

In other district title games across North Central Florida, Newberry snuck past Williston, 8-7 in Class 1A-7, Oak Hall fell to Aucilla Christian, 9-6 in Class 2A-2, Vanguard got edged out by Lake Minneola, 2-1 in Class 5A-5, it was Keystone Heights defeating Baldwin, 6-5 in Class 3A-3, and Santa Fe rallied past Baker County, 6-3 in Class 4A-2.

