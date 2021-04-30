Advertisement

Trenton edges Dixie County to win Class 1A District 7 Championship

Zingaro’s two-run home run puts Tigers on top
Keeli Zingaro and Darian Ingram embrace at home plate after Zingaro hit the go-ahead 2-run home...
Keeli Zingaro and Darian Ingram embrace at home plate after Zingaro hit the go-ahead 2-run home run against Dixie County Thursday night.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 1A District 7 Championship Softball game between No. 1 ranked Trenton and No. 2 Dixie County featured plenty of fireworks, but none bigger than Keeli Zingaro’s two-run home run in the top of the 7th to propel her team to the district title.

Neither team could put up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the early going, until Trenton broke through in the top of the 3rd.

After Adrian Ingram lead off the frame with a triple to right center, Shalyn Parrish singled into shallow right to plate Ingram to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, the Bears found themselves trailing 1-0 and in need of a spark. And Julian Smith provided it. She smacked a solo home run over the left field fence to invigorate her team and the Dixie County faithful to even the game, 2-2.

But in the top of the 7th, Keeli Zingaro answered Smith’s home run to left with a 2-run bomb of her own. She was mobbed at home plate by her teammates.

The Tigers closed out the game to outlast the Bears 4-2 to capture the District Championship.

OTHER KEY SCORES:

Class 1A District 5: Union County 15-5 Hilliard

Class 1A District 6: Branford 9-0 Taylor County

Class 4A District 5: Belleview 10-0 North Marion

Class 4A District 6: Citrus 9-8 Dunnellon

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
The International Equestrian Federation ruled that Andy Kocher used electric spurs on his...
Ocala equestrian rider suspended after using electric spurs on horses
thomas "marty" smith
Gainesville police make an arrest in the murder of Thomas Smith
Cedar Key's beloved UPS driver retired from the job on Tuesday.
“He is family now”: Cedar Key community celebrates retirement day for their beloved UPS driver

Latest News

Kadarius Toney carries the ball during Florida's game.
Gators receiver Kadarius Toney drafted 20th overall by New York Giants
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs for yards after a catch against Texas A&M during the...
Gator tight end Kyle Pitts drafted 4th overall by NFL’s Atlanta Falcons
Buchholz H.S., Wed.
Buchholz football teammates sign with colleges
Buchholz reaches district title game
Buchholz baseball team stays alive