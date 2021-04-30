Trenton edges Dixie County to win Class 1A District 7 Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 1A District 7 Championship Softball game between No. 1 ranked Trenton and No. 2 Dixie County featured plenty of fireworks, but none bigger than Keeli Zingaro’s two-run home run in the top of the 7th to propel her team to the district title.

Neither team could put up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the early going, until Trenton broke through in the top of the 3rd.

After Adrian Ingram lead off the frame with a triple to right center, Shalyn Parrish singled into shallow right to plate Ingram to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, the Bears found themselves trailing 1-0 and in need of a spark. And Julian Smith provided it. She smacked a solo home run over the left field fence to invigorate her team and the Dixie County faithful to even the game, 2-2.

But in the top of the 7th, Keeli Zingaro answered Smith’s home run to left with a 2-run bomb of her own. She was mobbed at home plate by her teammates.

The Tigers closed out the game to outlast the Bears 4-2 to capture the District Championship.

OTHER KEY SCORES:

Class 1A District 5: Union County 15-5 Hilliard

Class 1A District 6: Branford 9-0 Taylor County

Class 4A District 5: Belleview 10-0 North Marion

Class 4A District 6: Citrus 9-8 Dunnellon

