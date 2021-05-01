Alachua Conservation Trust awarded more than $7 million from USDA

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is getting a share of $330 million from the USDA for investment into conservation programs.

The conservation trust’s Surface to Springs project was awarded $7.1 million.

The project focuses on the Suwannee and Santa Fe watersheds.

The money will be used to help protect the region’s springs and aquifer.

The organization wants to permanently protect nine thousand acres of private lands, and make improvements to two-thousand more.

