Advertisement

Alachua Conservation Trust awarded more than $7 million from USDA

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is getting a share of $330 million from the USDA for investment into conservation programs.

The conservation trust’s Surface to Springs project was awarded $7.1 million.

The project focuses on the Suwannee and Santa Fe watersheds.

The money will be used to help protect the region’s springs and aquifer.

The organization wants to permanently protect nine thousand acres of private lands, and make improvements to two-thousand more.

Trending story: 11 horses racing in Kentucky Derby have ties to Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package...
Gainesville USPS location closing
Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

FL Inventor Hall of Fame Inductees
University of Florida professor and alumna inducted into FL Inventor Hall of Fame
Taiwan and Lithuania militaries place orders for Ocala Lockheed Martin facility
North Florida Regional Medical Center
Gainesville hospital upgrades NICU to treat critically ill babies
Ocala Youth Academy taking part in federal program studying traumatic brain injuries