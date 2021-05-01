Wilson, Davis, McPherson selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After watching their high-profile teammates get selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, Florida defensive backs Marco Wilson and Shawn Davis, along with kicker Evan McPherson heard their names called on the final day.

Wilson was selected with the 136th overall pick in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals. He became the fourth Gators player selected and the first defender taken.

Despite having his share of struggles as a member of a defense that surrendered 30 points a game to opposing offenses, Wilson raised lots of eyeballs at Florida’s Pro Day to help bolster his draft stock.

Wilson ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.37 seconds. That stat immediately jumped out to scouts. But the real eye-popping figure was his incredible vertical jump of 43.5 inches. His athletic ability has always been his best asset, and aided him in being selected in the NFL Draft.

Shawn Davis also had a less-than-stellar 2020 campaign. He only played in seven games. The senior started six, but missed five others due to injury. He totaled 40 tackles, 24 solo, and two interceptions.

He got injured at Florida’s Pro Day attempting to run the 40-yard-dash, but the Indianapolis Colts liked what they saw and took Davis in the 5th round with 165th overall pick.

Kicker Evan McPherson saw his dream come true when the Cincinnati Bengals decided to take the Florida specialist a few spots ahead of Davis with the 149th overall pick in the 5th round.

McPherson put together a strong 2020 season. He lead the Gators with 103 points (52-of-52 XP; 17-of-22 FGs, 77.3 percent, four conversions from 50-plus yards with a long of 55; 40 touchbacks on 80 kickoffs).

He was the first kicker/punter chosen in the 2021 Draft.

