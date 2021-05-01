Advertisement

Gainesville hospital upgrades NICU to treat critically ill babies

North Florida Regional Medical Center
North Florida Regional Medical Center(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Florida Regional Medical Center has finished a major upgrade, allowing them to care for more premature babies.

The hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is now a Level III, the highest level of NICU. This means they can care for babies of any age or weight that are critically ill. Previously some families had to go to other hospitals for treatment.

The facility has a newly renovated space with large rooms, new incubator beds, and other equipment. There are also cameras for each bed allowing the parents to visit their babies from anywhere at any time.

“Our nursing team has been preparing for this special time by advancing their education and training to support our tiniest of patients,” said Krista Hatley, Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services at NFRMC. ”At North Florida Regional, we care like family. We have always been know for providing exceptional family-centered care because, in a NICU, we are not only caring for the baby but for the entire family.”

The Level III NICU is staffed by two board-certified neonatologists and five advanced practice neonatal nurses. Qualified providers will be in the hospital 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About 1 in 5 babies are born prematurely each year in the United States.

