Gainesville man arrested for grand theft auto

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Madrek Nobles Friday night, after he and two other men were chased in a stolen Hyundai Sonata from the University of Florida campus, back to Campus Lodge apartment complex on Williston Road.

Nobles is also believed to be responsible for stealing an Acura MDX, which was also found at the apartment complex.

Both vehicles were stolen in Jonesville. Nobles is being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

