Gator softball team rallies past Missouri in series opener, 5-2

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Florida softball team scored five runs in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to knock off No. 15 Missouri, 5-2 on Friday night to claim a key late season SEC road game. Florida (36-7, 15-4 SEC) stays even with Arkansas in the loss column for first place in the conference standings.

The Gators trailed, 2-0 entering the top of the sixth but pieced together a two-out rally. With the bases loaded, Emily Wilkie laced a two-run single to even things up, 2-2. the next batter was Jamie Hoover, who crushed a go-ahead three-run homer to give the Gators five runs on two swings, and all the scoring they would need.

Elizabeth Hightower picked up the win, tossing six innings and allowing just two runs on a two-run homer in the second inning. Katie Chronister pitched the seventh and collected her sixth save of the season.

Florida and Missouri continue their three-game series Saturday at 5 p.m.

