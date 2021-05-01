Advertisement

Kyle Trask NFL-bound to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trask led the FBS last season with 43 touchdown passes
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass...
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla. Trask has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kyle Trask won’t have to go far from Gainesville to begin his NFL career. The University of Florida quarterback was drafted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 64th overall pick on Friday, the final selection of the second round.

He joins a team that brings back all 22 starters, including quarterback Tom Brady, who will be 44 years old when the season begins in September. Trask’s selection in the second round is an opportunity for him to learn from an all-time legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Trask set UF single season records for passing yards (4,283 ) as well as touchdowns (43) last season while being chosen as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He produced five 400 yard passing games and seven with at least four touchdowns.

Trask becomes the first University of Florida quarterback to be drafted since Tim Tebow went in the first round in 2010.

