Lake City woman dead after crash in Gilchrist County

A map image of where the crash occurred.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City woman is dead after crashing into a semi-truck in Gilchrist county.

Just after 10 p.m. last night, the driver of the semi was traveling north on US HWY 129, near the intersection with NW 175th ST, when he attempted to make a u-turn.

While turning, an SUV traveling behind the semi tried passing it but crashed into the trailer of the truck on its left side.

The SUV ended up under the trailer and the 61-year old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

