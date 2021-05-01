Advertisement

Mayor Lauren Poe discusses areas to be improved for bike riding in the city of Gainesville

Riders met up around 9 Saturday morning with Mayor Lauren Poe to ride from the intersection of...
Riders met up around 9 Saturday morning with Mayor Lauren Poe to ride from the intersection of 13th and University Ave to the Gainesville Hawthorne trail crossing at Williston Road.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the spring sun shining, some people in Gainesville got to enjoy a morning bike ride with the Mayor.

Riders met up around 9 Saturday morning with Mayor Lauren Poe to ride from the intersection of 13th and University Ave to the Gainesville Hawthorne trail crossing at Williston Road. The 3 mile ride was designed to highlight examples of great infrastructure and best practices while riding, along with discussing areas that can be improved for bike riding in the city.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tiz the Law was never able to overtake Baffert's Authentic in an upset at the derby.
11 horses racing in Kentucky Derby have ties to Ocala

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency