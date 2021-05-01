Mayor Lauren Poe discusses areas to be improved for bike riding in the city of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the spring sun shining, some people in Gainesville got to enjoy a morning bike ride with the Mayor.

Riders met up around 9 Saturday morning with Mayor Lauren Poe to ride from the intersection of 13th and University Ave to the Gainesville Hawthorne trail crossing at Williston Road. The 3 mile ride was designed to highlight examples of great infrastructure and best practices while riding, along with discussing areas that can be improved for bike riding in the city.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.