NCFL opens four new art exhibits

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday marked the opening of the first of four art gallery exhibits in North Central Florida. The Santa Fe plein air art exhibit opened Saturday morning at Lanza gallery and art supplies in High Springs as part of the area’s month long celebration of a renaissance art revival.

The Melrose Bay art gallery will open in Melrose later this month, while Artisan’s Guild gallery and Gainesville fine arts association gallery will also open in Gainesville as part of the revival.

