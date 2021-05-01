New Lake City family center hosts first community festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The NorthStar Family Resource Center held its first Mayday community festival since opening its doors in March.

The festival was held at the center which is located beside the Richardson Community Center at 255 NE Coach Anders Lane in Lake City. The center is an offshoot of the Gainesville-based organization Partnership for Stronger Families.

At the festival, food was provided along with a bounce house and booths that featured all of the numerous organizations that are partnered with NorthStar.

Dr. Phillip Mobley, the manager of NorthStar Family Resource Center, says that all are welcomed to the center.

“Our whole thing is for you to become successful, for your children to become successful. So, if you have a child that needs help or a spouse that needs help, we’re here to help. No matter what those issues are, we’re here.”

As of right now, the center provides free faxing services along with homework help after school. Mobley also adds that the center plans to add more services as more people in the community come with things that they need.

Mobley was really just glad to bring a service that will help families in his hometown.

“We’re just so happy to be here. We’re happy to serve Lake City. This is a dream come true for me to come back to Lake City and to open up a center such as this in the community that I was raised in,” said Mobley.

