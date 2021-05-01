North Marion baseball team crowned district champs, shuts out Atlantic 14-0

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Marion Colts dominated the Port Orange Atlantic Sharks 14-0 to take the 4A-District 4 title on Friday. The Colts improved to 17-8 overall on the year.

The Colts started to build their lead over the Sharks in the bottom of the second. Connor Burks delivered an RBI to give North Marion a 3-0 lead by the top of the third.

The Colts then exploded in the bottom of the third, accumulating nine more runs. Deric Fabian hit a three-run homer to give the Colts an 11-0 lead by the bottom of the third.

North Marion will take on West Nassau for the Regional Quarterfinal on May 6. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.