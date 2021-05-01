Advertisement

North Marion baseball team crowned district champs, shuts out Atlantic 14-0

Colts dominate Sharks in five innings
North Marion High School, Friday
North Marion High School, Friday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Marion Colts dominated the Port Orange Atlantic Sharks 14-0 to take the 4A-District 4 title on Friday. The Colts improved to 17-8 overall on the year.

The Colts started to build their lead over the Sharks in the bottom of the second. Connor Burks delivered an RBI to give North Marion a 3-0 lead by the top of the third.

The Colts then exploded in the bottom of the third, accumulating nine more runs. Deric Fabian hit a three-run homer to give the Colts an 11-0 lead by the bottom of the third.

North Marion will take on West Nassau for the Regional Quarterfinal on May 6. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package...
Gainesville USPS location closing
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass...
Kyle Trask NFL-bound to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bill could delay NIL compensation
Bill could delay NIL compensation
P.K. Yonge school, Thurs.
P.K. Yonge’s Grace Cox signs to play basketball at Birmingham Southern
P.K. Yonge lifer to attend college in Birmingham
Cox signs with Birmingham Southern