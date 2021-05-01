Advertisement

Ocala Youth Academy taking part in federal program studying traumatic brain injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Youth Academy is part of a federally funded program to figure out how to help young men in the justice system who are coping with traumatic brain injury.

The $1.5 million grant goes to the youth opportunity foundation and the state department of juvenile justice.

They will subcontract with the Ocala Youth Academy and other facilities already working with troubled young people.

They will assess and treat cases of TBI among young people during their stay at the academy and after they leave.

Related story: Marion County Public Schools offer Summer School to all students

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
A proposed project in northwest Gainesville could be moving forward with changes to the...
Proposed development in NW Gainesville passes its first hurdle with modifications from city leaders
It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package...
Gainesville USPS location closing
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Alachua Conservation Trust awarded more than $7 million from USDA
North Florida Regional Medical Center
Gainesville hospital upgrades NICU to treat critically ill babies
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
Dozens gather for community vigil to honor Maliyah Godwin
4/30/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST