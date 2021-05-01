Ocala Youth Academy taking part in federal program studying traumatic brain injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Youth Academy is part of a federally funded program to figure out how to help young men in the justice system who are coping with traumatic brain injury.

The $1.5 million grant goes to the youth opportunity foundation and the state department of juvenile justice.

They will subcontract with the Ocala Youth Academy and other facilities already working with troubled young people.

They will assess and treat cases of TBI among young people during their stay at the academy and after they leave.

